SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 37.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 233.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 98,642 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 126.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 65.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HWM. Zacks Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock opened at $183.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.03 and a 52-week high of $193.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

