SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,046,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 25,652 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $214.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $215.18. The company has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.54 and its 200 day moving average is $199.35.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

