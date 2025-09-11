Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Benchmark Analyst Says

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NYSE RSI opened at $21.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 105.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $269.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.98 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 446,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $8,185,824.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,975.05. This trade represents a 96.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 193,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $2,984,197.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,017,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,658,878.69. This trade represents a 16.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,821,090 shares of company stock valued at $46,397,333. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 1,687.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

