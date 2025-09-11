Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $358,614,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22,154.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,868,000 after buying an additional 1,404,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,943,000 after buying an additional 602,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,487,000 after acquiring an additional 535,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 179.2% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,550,000 after acquiring an additional 414,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $341.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $156.01 and a 1-year high of $366.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.46.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,432.22. This represents a 39.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,743,506.82. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.14.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

