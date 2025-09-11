Route1 (CVE:ROI) Trading Up 31.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report) were up 31.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 184,850 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 404% from the average daily volume of 36,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Route1 Trading Down 32.0%
The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,864.92.
Route1 Company Profile
Route1 Inc provides engineering and professional services using data capture technologies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform; and PocketValue P-3X, a secure storage token.
