Route1 (CVE:ROI) Trading Up 31.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report) were up 31.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 184,850 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 404% from the average daily volume of 36,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Route1 Trading Down 32.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,864.92.

Route1 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Route1 Inc provides engineering and professional services using data capture technologies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform; and PocketValue P-3X, a secure storage token.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.