Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Sells 783 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantra Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $57.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.72. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

