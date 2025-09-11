Rhumbline Advisers Sells 501,033 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. $PTEN

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 501,033 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,784,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,717,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,317,000 after buying an additional 2,080,960 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,747,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,024,000 after acquiring an additional 220,422 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,563,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,506,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 0.5%

PTEN stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -11.59%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

