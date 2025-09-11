Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,292 Shares of CorVel Corp. $CRVL

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CorVel were worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 76,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 49,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CorVel by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 518.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CorVel by 346.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 18,814 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRVL stock opened at $85.65 on Thursday. CorVel Corp. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.96.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 10.98%.

In other CorVel news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total value of $1,069,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,050 shares in the company, valued at $628,578. This represents a 62.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $161,476.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,099.92. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

