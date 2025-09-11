Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in StepStone Group Inc. $STEP

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in StepStone Group were worth $9,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in StepStone Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,419,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,524,000 after purchasing an additional 481,385 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,038,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,400,000 after buying an additional 438,790 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in StepStone Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,495,000 after acquiring an additional 468,745 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,580,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,992,000 after acquiring an additional 94,477 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 269.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,962,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on StepStone Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Insider Activity at StepStone Group

In other news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $614,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,000. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,100. Corporate insiders own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of STEP stock opened at $61.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average is $56.02. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $70.38.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $237.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.99 million. StepStone Group had a positive return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 17.10%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently -36.36%.

StepStone Group Profile

(Free Report)

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

