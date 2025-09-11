Reviewing Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) & Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) and Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Black Hills and Spark Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hills 12.68% 7.81% 2.85% Spark Infrastructure Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Black Hills and Spark Infrastructure Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hills $2.13 billion 2.01 $273.10 million $3.97 14.79 Spark Infrastructure Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Black Hills has higher revenue and earnings than Spark Infrastructure Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Black Hills shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Black Hills shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Black Hills and Spark Infrastructure Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hills 0 2 1 0 2.33 Spark Infrastructure Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Black Hills currently has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.38%. Given Black Hills’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Black Hills is more favorable than Spark Infrastructure Group.

Summary

Black Hills beats Spark Infrastructure Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Hills

(Get Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,116,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming; owns and operates 4,663 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 42,514 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; seven natural gas storage sites; and approximately 50,000 horsepower of compression and 516 miles of gathering lines. It also constructs and maintains customer owned gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers; and provides appliance repair services to residential utility customers, as well as electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. In addition, the company produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal-fired generating plants; and coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming. Black Hills Corporation was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

About Spark Infrastructure Group

(Get Free Report)

Spark Infrastructure Group engages in investment in regulated utility infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Victoria Power Networks, SA Power Networks, Transgrid, and Bomen Group. The Victoria Power Networks segment holds interests in CitiPower and Powercor. The SA Power Networks segment covers interests in electricity distribution in South Australia. The TransGrid segment includes interests in electricity transmission businesses in New South Wales. The Bomen Solar Farm segment owns Bomen Solar Farm HoldCo Pty Ltd. and Bomen Solar Farm Hold Trust. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.