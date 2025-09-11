Reviewing BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) and Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI)

Profitability

This table compares BANCORP 34 and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANCORP 34 11.27% 4.26% 0.40% Southside Bancshares 19.07% 10.59% 1.02%

Volatility & Risk

BANCORP 34 has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.5% of BANCORP 34 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of BANCORP 34 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BANCORP 34 $56.34 million 1.57 $1.69 million $0.86 14.79 Southside Bancshares $456.07 million 2.01 $88.49 million $2.82 10.80

This table compares BANCORP 34 and Southside Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than BANCORP 34. Southside Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BANCORP 34, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats BANCORP 34 on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BANCORP 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides term, working capital, construction, USDA, small business administration, equipment, assisted living and skilled nursing, renewable energy and solar equipment, and commercial real estate loans; and small to medium size business and business acquisitions financing; lines of credit; multi-family finance; and employee stock ownership plans, HOA lending, and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; treasury management products; and merchant card processing, cash management, e-banking, mobile and online banking, bill payment, and merchant capture services. The company operates through its network of full-service branches in Scottsdale and Arizona, as well as Alamogordo and Las Cruces, New Mexico. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration, revocable and testamentary trusts, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 56 banking facilities and 73 ATMs/ITMs. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

