Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Posts Earnings Results

Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (4.90) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Regional REIT had a negative return on equity of 28.79% and a negative net margin of 89.90%.

Shares of LON:RGL opened at GBX 124.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £201.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.72 and a beta of 0.90. Regional REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 97.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 140.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 123.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 116.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.74.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider David Hunter purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 125 per share, for a total transaction of £37,500. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Regional REIT Limited is a UK based real estate investment trust, focused on building a large geographically diverse portfolio of income producing regional properties outside of the M25 motorway.

Regional REIT pursues its investment objective by investing in, actively managing and disposing of regional core property and core plus property assets.

