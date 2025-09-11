REGENXBIO’s (RGNX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RGNX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Stock Down 3.2%

REGENXBIO stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $483.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.17. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $13.48.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.95%. Research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 2,049.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 209,084 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 10,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.