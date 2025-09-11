Ransom Advisory Ltd Invests $41,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 341 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $330,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at $903,200.55. The trade was a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $121.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.15. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $131.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $114.22.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

