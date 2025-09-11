Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $345.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $355.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.88.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

RL stock opened at $312.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.73 and a 200-day moving average of $261.61. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $170.26 and a 12-month high of $321.77.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,958,000 after acquiring an additional 275,391 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 55.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,468,000 after acquiring an additional 414,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $277,818,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 13.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,407,000 after buying an additional 117,494 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8,937.8% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 963,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,225,000 after buying an additional 952,681 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

