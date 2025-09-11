Q4 EPS Estimates for Gulfport Energy Decreased by Analyst

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) – Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report issued on Monday, September 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.91 EPS.

GPOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Gulfport Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

Shares of Gulfport Energy stock opened at $171.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.62. Gulfport Energy has a 12 month low of $136.45 and a 12 month high of $210.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $447.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.57 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%.

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total transaction of $102,942.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,692.16. The trade was a 12.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

