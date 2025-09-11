Q2 EPS Forecast for Jack Henry & Associates Cut by Analyst

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.43 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JKHY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.49. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $157.80 and a 1-year high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $615.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 649,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,550,000 after purchasing an additional 82,414 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 928.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.