Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Buy Rating at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pulmonx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $6.50 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.66.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 62.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 million. Pulmonx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 556.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 407,971 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 3,328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 86,046 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

