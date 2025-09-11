Polyhedra Network Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (ZKJ)

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Polyhedra Network has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Polyhedra Network token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. Polyhedra Network has a total market cap of $62.07 million and $5.30 million worth of Polyhedra Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polyhedra Network

Polyhedra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,972,222 tokens. Polyhedra Network’s official website is polyhedra.network. The official message board for Polyhedra Network is polyhedra.medium.com. Polyhedra Network’s official Twitter account is @polyhedrazk.

Buying and Selling Polyhedra Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polyhedra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 341,798,699.81135985 in circulation. The last known price of Polyhedra Network is 0.1765952 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $4,996,203.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polyhedra.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyhedra Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyhedra Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polyhedra Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

