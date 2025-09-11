Plato Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Plato Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 10.5% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 888.3% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 84,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $47,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.32 on Thursday. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.