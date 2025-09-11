Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases 177 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $83.22 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $82.29 and a 1 year high of $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.65.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.