Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Price

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $107.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $113.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.41.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.05. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 15,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $1,606,393.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,098,165.69. The trade was a 11.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 888,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,833,901.32. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,240 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 99.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

