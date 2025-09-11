Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $52,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $165.43 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.50. The firm has a market cap of $257.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.91.

View Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.