PEXA Group (ASX:PXA) Insider Vivekrishi (Vivek) Bhatia Sells 70,098 Shares

PEXA Group Limited (ASX:PXA – Get Free Report) insider Vivekrishi (Vivek) Bhatia sold 70,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$15.99, for a total transaction of A$1,120,586.63.
PEXA Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.57.
PEXA Group Company Profile
