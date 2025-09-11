PEXA Group (ASX:PXA) Insider Vivekrishi (Vivek) Bhatia Sells 70,098 Shares

PEXA Group Limited (ASX:PXA – Get Free Report) insider Vivekrishi (Vivek) Bhatia sold 70,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$15.99, for a total transaction of A$1,120,586.63.

PEXA Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.57.

Get PEXA Group alerts:

PEXA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PEXA Group Limited operates a digital property settlements platform in Australia. The company operates through three segments: PEXA Exchange, PEXA International, and PEXA Digital Growth. It operates electronic lodgement network, a cloud-based platform that enables the lodgement and settlement of property transactions through an integrated digital platform, as well as facilitates the collaboration between customers across the property ecosystem to enable the transfer and settlement of transactions in real property.

Receive News & Ratings for PEXA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEXA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.