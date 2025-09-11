Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) vs. DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) and DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Petco Health and Wellness has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petco Health and Wellness 0 7 3 1 2.45 DICK’S Sporting Goods 0 10 10 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and DICK’S Sporting Goods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus target price of $3.95, indicating a potential upside of 10.43%. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus target price of $235.83, indicating a potential upside of 4.02%. Given Petco Health and Wellness’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Petco Health and Wellness is more favorable than DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Profitability

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and DICK’S Sporting Goods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petco Health and Wellness -0.47% -1.71% -0.37% DICK’S Sporting Goods 8.52% 36.54% 11.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and DICK’S Sporting Goods”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petco Health and Wellness $6.12 billion 0.19 -$101.82 million ($0.10) -35.80 DICK’S Sporting Goods $13.44 billion 1.35 $1.17 billion $14.32 15.83

DICK’S Sporting Goods has higher revenue and earnings than Petco Health and Wellness. Petco Health and Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DICK’S Sporting Goods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DICK’S Sporting Goods beats Petco Health and Wellness on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc., operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. The company offers its products under the WholeHearted, Reddy, and Well & Good brands. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

