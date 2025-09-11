O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $33,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Argus started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $207,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.7%

ORLY stock opened at $105.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.77. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $107.20. The company has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.