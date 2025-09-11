Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the enterprise software provider on Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th.

Oracle has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oracle to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $328.40 on Thursday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.19 and a 200-day moving average of $188.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 80.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.