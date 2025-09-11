Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY Shares Acquired by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Melius Research initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Melius assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.