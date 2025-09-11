Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF $NULV Holdings Increased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,310,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,080,000 after buying an additional 223,762 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,521,000. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 306,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 167,498 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,865,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 808,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,727,000 after buying an additional 43,495 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NULV opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $43.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

