Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NUVB. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Nuvation Bio Stock Down 0.6%

NUVB stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Nuvation Bio had a negative net margin of 1,413.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 16.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,994,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 864,194 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 11.7% in the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 4,652,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 488,065 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 52.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,774,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,131 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 563,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,151,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

