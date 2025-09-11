NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXPFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NRx Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NRXP. Wall Street Zen upgraded NRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.01.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXPGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.67). As a group, research analysts expect that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NRx Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 535.1% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,179,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 993,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,598 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

