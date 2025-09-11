Northland Capmk Comments on Abacus Life Q1 Earnings

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Abacus Life in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Abacus Life’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Abacus Life’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Abacus Life alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Abacus Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Abacus Life from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Abacus Life Stock Down 0.9%

Abacus Life stock opened at $6.31 on Thursday. Abacus Life has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.56 million, a P/E ratio of -105.17 and a beta of 0.03.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 0.72%.The business had revenue of $56.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.38 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abacus Life

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abacus Life by 86.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abacus Life by 1,264.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 217,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 201,490 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abacus Life by 78.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Abacus Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.