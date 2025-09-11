NIO (NYSE:NIO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NIO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $3.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

NIO Stock Performance

NIO opened at $5.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. NIO has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.20.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). NIO had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 589.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 3,966.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,316,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,255,000 after buying an additional 5,185,565 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at about $12,315,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NIO by 22.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,738,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 506,618 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in NIO by 83.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,109,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 958,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in NIO by 125.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,094,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 608,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

