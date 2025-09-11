Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 1021934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Newmark Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Newmark Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Newmark Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Newmark Group Trading Up 0.6%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Newmark Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.470-1.570 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 63.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Featured Stories

