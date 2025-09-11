Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Sells $256,840.98 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) CEO Howard Robin sold 6,666 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $256,840.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,988.24. This trade represents a 10.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NKTR opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $916.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.13) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.17% and a negative return on equity of 631.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

