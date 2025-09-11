Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $84.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TTD. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Trade Desk Stock Down 11.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $46.14 on Monday. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.83.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 198.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,102,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,314,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,860,000 after buying an additional 4,218,975 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,935,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,362,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $192,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

