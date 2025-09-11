Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) VP Gregory Wooten Sells 8,607 Shares

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) VP Gregory Wooten sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $862,765.68. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 28,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,477.44. The trade was a 23.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Natural Resource Partners Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $102.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.08. Natural Resource Partners LP has a 1 year low of $81.74 and a 1 year high of $113.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.29.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 65.19% and a return on equity of 27.76%.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,085 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 16.0% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 108,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at about $831,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter worth about $520,000. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Natural Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

