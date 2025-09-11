Natera, Inc. $NTRA Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 591.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,021 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Natera by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,686,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Natera by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,253,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,298,000 after acquiring an additional 732,156 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Natera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

NTRA opened at $169.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.98. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.90 and a beta of 1.68.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total value of $459,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,444.85. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $845,805.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 158,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,397,336.42. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,423 shares of company stock worth $8,459,656 in the last 90 days. 5.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

