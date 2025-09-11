Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Stock Price

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lazard from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities set a $60.00 price objective on Lazard and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lazard from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of LAZ opened at $55.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.35. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day moving average is $46.82.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.13 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 9.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 25,480 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 5.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 358,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares during the period. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Featured Articles

