Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Mitsubishi Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 35246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Mitsubishi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $29.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.24 billion. Mitsubishi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

