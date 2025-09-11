Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,038.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,610,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,644 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 511.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,147,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,198,000 after purchasing an additional 882,963 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,233,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,122,000 after purchasing an additional 544,358 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,105,000 after purchasing an additional 330,673 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.48, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.37 and a 12-month high of $125.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $737.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.02 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,061.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

