Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 122 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in D.R. Horton by 340.4% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $176.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 7.06. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.00.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $251,808.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,631. The trade was a 17.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $5,466,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $6,173,403. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

