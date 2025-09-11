MBB Public Markets I LLC Takes $310,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 49,248.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,114,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,824,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,900,000 after buying an additional 1,023,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $469,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,852,000 after buying an additional 266,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 430,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,869,000 after buying an additional 189,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.3%

AMP opened at $491.77 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.14 and a 1-year high of $582.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $517.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.42.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $534.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,615.08. The trade was a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. The trade was a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.