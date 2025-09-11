MBB Public Markets I LLC Invests $309,000 in Synchrony Financial $SYF

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 21.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $469,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $3,494,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 32.1% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 55,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 67.4% during the first quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 42,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.38. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%.The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Wall Street Zen lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.05.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $40,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,227.40. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,160. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,494 shares of company stock worth $1,376,450 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

