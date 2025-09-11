Mattson Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 $TJUL

Mattson Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,991 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the first quarter worth $40,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the first quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter valued at $846,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Performance

TJUL opened at $29.18 on Thursday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.26.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

