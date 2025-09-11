Mattson Financial Services LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF $BLOK

Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC owned about 0.31% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,655 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 40,518 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 83,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 83,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average is $49.15. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $63.68.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.