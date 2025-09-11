Mattson Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,073 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.5% of Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE V opened at $338.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.23 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.07.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

