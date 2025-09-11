Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.830–0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $151.0 million-$161.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.6 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.520-1.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOVE has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Lovesac

Lovesac Trading Up 7.5%

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $20.75 on Thursday. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $301.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $138.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 1.99%.The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lovesac

In other Lovesac news, Director Walter Field Mclallen purchased 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $723,200. This represents a 5.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lovesac by 344.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 234,324 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lovesac by 26.0% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Lovesac by 1.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 218,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lovesac by 222.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 145,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 100,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 391.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 89,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

(Get Free Report)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.