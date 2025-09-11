Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.57 and last traded at $97.39, with a volume of 105430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.88.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.47.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($3.15).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the 1st quarter worth $637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,021,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,936,000 after buying an additional 18,871 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the first quarter valued at $25,108,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 6,308.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 13,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

