Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.57 and last traded at $97.39, with a volume of 105430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.88.
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.47.
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($3.15).
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A
About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
