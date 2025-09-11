LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Update

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 619,700 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the July 31st total of 485,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 357,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 357,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 498.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 128,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 107,167 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LG Display by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 61,679 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in LG Display by 87.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 163,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 76,633 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in LG Display by 46.2% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 392,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 123,994 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 1,380.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 63,802 shares during the last quarter.

LPL opened at $4.33 on Thursday. LG Display has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.41.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. On average, research analysts expect that LG Display will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

